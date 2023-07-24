Monday was an off day for the Red Sox, but the organization as a whole was not inactive the day after claiming a series win over the New York Mets.

Boston made multiple roster moves the day before opening a two-game set against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Infielder Pablo Reyes, who was dealing with an abdominal strain in recent weeks, was activated from the 10-day injured list, the club announced. Reyes’ return was met with the exits of pitchers Justin Garza and Brandon Walter, who were both optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

With Reyes back in the fold, Boston now has a logjam of middle infielders. A “tough” roster decision awaits Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom and company, but there’s a chance it will be delayed. Christian Arroyo jammed his right thumb last week in Oakland, and if the ailment proves to require an injured list stint, the Red Sox will be able to roster Reyes, Yu Chang and Kiké Hernández while Arroyo is idle.

Garza’s latest big league stint proved to be short-lived after he was recalled by the Red Sox on July 22. The left-hander was roughed up Saturday when he allowed three runs on three hits over two thirds of an inning against the Mets. Walter had been with Boston since July 4 and largely pitched well this month, allowing only two earned runs on 11 hits over eight total innings.