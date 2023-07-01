The Boston Red Sox continued their dominant season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, capturing a 7-6 win on Canada Day at Rogers Centre.

Things got a little dicey toward the end, however.

Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen combined to give up three runs over the final three innings, letting Toronto crawl back into the game with a chance to walk Boston off in the final frame. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked a single into right field with two runners in scoring position, appearing to knot the game at seven.

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo had a different idea.

Verdugo was able to gun Bo Bichette down at the plate, capturing a series win for Boston in the process. The outfield helper was emblematic of not only Verdugo’s improved defense, but the Red Sox as a whole from 2022 to 2023, according to manager Alex Cora.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best, defensive right fielders in the American League,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That was a great throw. We did enough today. It’s not exactly the way we drew it but at the end of the day, we ended up winning the game.

“I think last year, we’re probably having a beer and talking about how we blew that game. This year, we win that one.”

The Red Sox have been crucified for their defense, but Verdugo has certainly been one of the few to step his game up — alongside Jarren Duran and Connor Wong.

Though that won’t be enough to single-handedly win games for Boston, it clearly is to have Cora believing his right fielder is one of the best in Major League Baseball. If improved defense is the goal, that is quite the start.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

— The Red Sox can’t seem to lose to the Blue Jays, pushing their record to 6-0 against Toronto in 2023 with the win.

— Justin Turner’s solo home run in the ninth inning proved to be the game winner. The 38-year-old went deep in his second-consecutive game after hitting coaches found something for him to correct in his swing.

“I’m feeling good,” Turner told NESN reporter Jahmai Webster postgame. “There’s still work to do, every time you show up you’ve got to get back in the cage but I’m feeling good right now.”

“He’s a good hitter. He’s been in these situations before,” Cora added. “… It’s just a good at-bat. He keeps talking in the dugout, giving information to the guys. It’s a pleasure to have him.”

— Masataka Yoshida left Saturday’s contest with a right-leg contusion. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious, with the rookie staying on to run after being hit by a 102 mph fastball before eventually being removed for precautionary reasons.

The 29-year-old was having another stellar game against Toronto before departing, pushing his season numbers to 14-for-24 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

— The Red Sox and Blue Jays will finish their three-game set Sunday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.