The Boston Red Sox captured their first series victory in two weeks Saturday, grabbing a 7-6 win from the Toronto Blue Jays on Canada Day at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox improved to 42-42 on the season with the win, while the Blue Jays fell to 45-39.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston hasn’t exactly had great success in a ton of areas in 2023, but there’s no doubt it has Toronto’s number.

Though many expected the Blue Jays to compete for a division title entering the season, they haven’t been able to get out of the starting blocks against the American League East’s cellar-dwelling Red Sox.

The Red Sox improved to 6-0 against the Blue Jays this season on Canada Day, overcoming a few more defensive miscues to hold onto a 7-6 victory. It was far from a dominant victory like Friday, but a win is a win for the 2023 Red Sox.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner went 3-for-5 from the dish, continuing his hot streak with an RBI double and a game-sealing home run.

— Rafael Devers is starting to get right, which is a scary proposition for opposing ballclubs. The 26-year-old went 3-for-5 from the dish with a home run and a double, driving in three runs.

— Masataka Yoshida continues to see his on-base percentage rise, reaching in 3-of-4 plate appearances and driving in one run to improve his silly numbers against Toronto.

The rookie left following his final plate appearance with a leg contusion after being hit by a pitch.

WAGER WATCH

Devers was given +390 odds by FanDuel Sportsbook to go yard on Canada Day. He belted one early on

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will finish their three-game set Sunday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.