Hours before their series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, the Red Sox tipped their cap to one of Boston’s favorite sons.

Patrice Bergeron on Tuesday announced his retirement after a remarkable 19 NHL seasons, all spent with the Bruins. Bergeron heavily factored into the recent golden age of Boston sports, which saw the legendary center help the B’s claim a Stanley Cup championship in between the Red Sox’s 2007 and 2013 World Series titles.

Less than an hour after Bergeron called it a career through a heartfelt letter, the Red Sox honored the six-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner with a tweet from their official account.

“The definition of a Boston athlete. Thanks for everything you gave this city, Bergy,” the Red Sox posted, as well as three photos from Bergeron’s Winter Classic appearances at Fenway Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins also used their official Twitter account to pay respects to Bergeron. The storied organization acknowledged there are “not enough words” to properly describe the impact Bergeron had on the franchise and the city of Boston over the span of nearly two decades.

Bergeron is slated to address the media about his retirement Wednesday morning. NESN will air the press conference in full beginning at 11 a.m. ET.