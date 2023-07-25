Tuesday marked the end of an era for the Boston Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron announced his NHL retirement after an incredible 19 seasons with the Black and Gold. Bergeron walks away from the game with a record six Frank J. Selke Trophies, three All-Star selections and a Stanley Cup championship.

A half-hour after Bergeron announced his retirement in a heartfelt column, the Bruins relayed a message to their latest captain who will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“Patrice, there are not enough words to describe the impact you have left on our organization, your teammates, the people you’ve worked with, the fans you gave everything for, and the city and region you represented so well,” the organization tweeted. “You did it all with the utmost respect, class, and character. Quite simply, you always made us proud. For everything, we say THANK YOU.”

Story continues below advertisement

With franchise cornerstones like Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand leading the way, the Bruins are in good hands as they venture into life without Bergeron. That said, it will be virtually impossible to completely replace the legendary center, who one day will see his No. 37 raised to the TD Garden rafters.