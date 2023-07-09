The American League couldn’t get much going in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game, failing to score a single run in a 5-0 loss.

That’s no indictment on the Boston Red Sox’s representatives, however.

Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke, the double-play combination down in Double-A Portland, took the field together and played well. Mayer — the No. 4 prospect in Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com — singled in his lone at-bat, stealing a base before being lifted after just an inning of work.

Though he didn’t play much, the Red Sox’s top prospect looked good while on the field and had plenty of fun (???) following his departure from the game.

Marcelo Mayer’s (@Marcelo_Mayer10) Futures Game cleats embody the fusion of his baseball journey.



The left cleat carries the essence of his future home with Fenway Park's actual dirt infused in the swoosh, while the right cleat pays homage to his roots in San Diego, the city… pic.twitter.com/tGH9Eh43PB — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) July 8, 2023

“I don’t think I’ll ever have one again, but at least I can say I tried it.”



Marcelo Mayer in the Futures Game: 1 hit, 1 stolen base, and 1 grasshopper eaten. @RedSox | #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/PUw0wrRWSE — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 9, 2023

Yorke has a solid day in his own right, going 1-for-3 from the dish with a double. He did strike out with the bases loaded, but that came after a questionable strike call.

Mayer and Yorke’s teammate, hard-throwing righty Luis Guerrero, also made his presence felt with a strikeout against the lone batter he faced. Though his teammates were always supposed to make an appearance in the Futures Game, Guerrero spoke about how making an appearance as a 17th-round pick means more to him.

“It’s crazy, man. I feel great right now,” Guerrero told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “The Futures Game gives so much pride to me. … The round (where you’re drafted) is just a number. I’m here right now. I love it.”

If you’re interested in seeing the future of the Red Sox, take a trip up to Portland.