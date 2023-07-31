Red Sox Recall Pitcher Prior To Series Opener Against Mariners

After the Red Sox lost to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Boston’s manager Alex Cora told reporters that Joely Rodríguez was “hurt” and would be making his third trip in 2023 to the injured list.

To fill Rodriguez’s spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester.

Jacques was optioned to Worcester on Saturday when the Red Sox acquired Mauricio Llovera from the Giants prior to the middle game of the three-game set with San Francisco over the weekend at Oracle Park.

The left-handed pitcher has appeared in 14 games this season, compiling a 2-1 record to go along with a 4.46 ERA and one save. He last pitched a scoreless inning of relief on July 26 in a win over the Atlanta Braves.

A “tight hip” is the latest injury to land Rodríguez on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 29.

The 31-year-old has only been able to give the Red Sox 11 innings this season, allowing nine runs on 13 hits with 14 strikeouts against the 51 batters he’s faced, amounting to a 6.55 ERA.

An oblique injury kept Rodríguez on the 60-day IL to start the season, followed by a 15-day stint due to shoulder inflammation after just five appearances in the month of May. His time on the IL turned into slightly longer than 15 days with Rodríguez returning on July 9. He would make six appearances for Boston before returning to the IL on Saturday.