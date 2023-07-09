After sending Marcelo Mayer from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland earlier this season, the Red Sox are giving another high-level prospect the same promotion.

The Red Sox reportedly elevated corner infielder Blaze Jordan to the Sea Dogs after his game Sunday, according to Hunter Noll of Beyond The Monster and Sox Prospects executive editor Chris Hatfield.

Known for his powerful right-handed swing ever since the Red Sox drafted him in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Jordan has torched opposing pitchers through the first half of this season with the Drive. Jordan crushed 12 home runs, including a majestic three-run shot Sunday, in 73 games with Greenville this season to go along with a .324 batting average and 55 RBIs. The 12 round-trippers already match the total Jordan hit all of last season with his time split between Single-A Salem and Greenville.

BLAZE. Green Monster shot! His 12th of the year is a three-run homer!



Drive 5, Braves 1 pic.twitter.com/Ty8ntMFrRc — x-Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) July 9, 2023

The 20-year-old Jordan, who is ranked as Boston’s No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and can play both first base and third base, now joins several talented Red Sox prospects in Portland. That group not only includes Mayer, but also Nick Yorke (No. 3 Red Sox prospect) and Luis Guerrero as the trio represented the Red Sox this weekend at the All-Star Futures Game.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan won’t make the trip from Greenville to Portland by himself, either. Right-handed starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez will accompany Jordan as he reportedly received a call up to Double-A as well.

In 15 starts with Greenville, the 21-year-old Gonzalez went 6-3 with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. He struck out an eye-popping 105 batters in just 63 innings. Gonzalez’s best pitch is his fastball, which usually sits between 93-97 mph.

Gonzalez is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline.