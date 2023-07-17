Ahead of Boston’s series in Oakland beginning on Monday, the Red Sox reinstated left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the 15-day injured list.

As the corresponding roster move, the Red Sox designated right-hander Jake Faria for assignment.

Bleier last pitched for the Red Sox on May 21 against the San Diego Padres before landing on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. In 19 games for Boston this season after joining the club in an off-season trade, Bleier is 1-0 with a 5.85 ERA in 20.0 innings of work with 12 strikeouts. Bleier re-joins fellow left-handers Joe Jacques, Brandon Walter, Brennan Bernardino, Joely Rodriguez and Chris Murphy in the bullpen.

Faria signed with Boston in February and made just one appearance with the Red Sox, tossing two innings in Sunday’s 11-5 win over the Cubs.

You can watch the beginning of Boston’s series on the west coast Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.