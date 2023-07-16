The Red Sox reportedly made a change to their 40-man roster Sunday morning.

Boston designated Tayler Scott for assignment in the hours leading up to the club’s series finale against the Cubs in Chicago, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Right-hander Jake Faria will take Scott’s spot on the roster and will be active for the matinee matchup at Wrigley Field, per Smith.

The Red Sox acquired Scott in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 22 and he was added to Boston’s active roster July 4. The 31-year-old appeared in four games following the promotion, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks across 3 2/3 total innings. Two of those runs and three of those hits were allowed in Saturday’s 10-4 loss to the Cubs.

Faria, who signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox back in February, was added to Boston’s active roster April 16 following an injury to Chris Martin. The 29-year-old was DFA’d one day later but cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on April 19.

The Red Sox will try to win their first series out of the All-Star break Sunday afternoon against the Cubs. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.