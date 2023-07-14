Here’s When Xander Bogaerts (Probably) Will Make Fenway Park Return

An old friend will return to Fenway Park next season, as the Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced their 2024 schedule, which includes a visit from Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres the weekend of June 28-30.

It’ll mark Bogaerts’ first trip to Fenway Park as a visiting player.

Bogaerts spent 10 seasons in Boston, earning four All-Star selections and winning two World Series titles, before signing with San Diego in free agency this past offseason.

Of course, the Padres are nearing a crossroads thanks to an underwhelming season, which could lead to significant roster turnover in the coming months. But Bogaerts inked an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego that runs through 2033, so it’s hard to envision a scenario where he’s not wearing a Padres uniform next June.

The Red Sox faced Bogaerts in San Diego this season, taking two of three from the Padres in their May interleague series at Petco Park. The shortstop’s return to Boston figures to be special, though, as he built quite a connection with the organization and the fan base prior to his departure.

Boston begins its 2024 regular season slate in Seattle against the Mariners on March 28, the start of a 10-game West Coast trip that also includes matchups with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels before the Red Sox’s home opener on April 9.