Major League Baseball announced Wednesday the four international series for the 2024 season and the Boston Red Sox will get things started in spring training.

The Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays on March 9-10 at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic.

“This unique opportunity builds on our long-standing connection to the Dominican Republic and allows us to celebrate the remarkable talents and rich cultural heritage of a country whose passion for the game has distinctly shaped our organization,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a team-provided statement. “From the players who have passed through our Dominican Republic Academy to those who have helped us win championships, we have been fortunate to witness the profound impact of Dominican players within our game, and we are thrilled to be able to bring Red Sox baseball to such a vibrant baseball community next year.”

Red Sox stars Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello will have the opportunity to play in their native country in the series. Devers was a representative of the Dominican Republic during the 2023 World Baseball Classic back in March.

The three other international destinations are London, Mexico City and Seoul.

The Seoul series will open the MLB season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres playing on March 20-21 in Korea. Then, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28 followed by the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies series in London on June 8-9.