Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rallies Late To Earn Sweep Vs. Braves

BOSTON — The Red Sox swept the Braves by defeating Atlanta, 5-3, at Fenway Park on Wednesday night in a successful come-from-behind thriller.

The Red Sox improved to 55-47 while the Braves dropped to 64-36.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox weathered the storm of a pitchers duel in order to muster up just enough offense to sweep their two-game series with the Braves.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston’s Brayan Bello and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider went head-to-head, both pitching five scoreless innings to keep each respective opposing lineup at bay. And while Bello let loose first, allowing a three-run homer to Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies in the sixth inning, the right-hander still managed to register an overall quality start — giving the offense a window of opportunity to capitalize and play catch-up.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The Red Sox rallied to tag Strider for three runs (two earned), coming off solo homers from Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. Then after Strider’s night was over at 6 1/3 innings, Justin Turner came through in the bottom of the seventh and belted the go-ahead double to plate two runs and give Boston the lead — for good.

All-Star closer Kenley Jansen capped off the night, putting the Braves away to notch save No. 22 of the year, inching the Red Sox closer in a tight American League Wild Card race.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Turner delivered in a crucial spot, crushing the eventual game-deciding double to uplift an offense that was down on its luck for better part of six innings. The 38-year-old, who got the start at second base and entered the night batting .353 in the month of July, finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

— Bello was elite aside from the three-run shot (his only blemish) against a dominant Braves lineup. The 24-year-old tossed six innings, allowing just four hits and two walks with four strikeouts, predominantly forcing Atlanta’s bats to ground out.

— Abiles helped the Braves strike first, crushing a three-run home run over the right field bullpen to break open the contest. Atlanta’s three-time All-Star went 2-for-3 at the plate, single handily responsible for all of the Braves’ run production.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Adam Duvall going yard at +400 entering the contest. Those odds, which the 10-year veteran cleared in the eighth inning, would’ve netted a $500 total payout on any $100 wager placed ahead of the game.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox will head out to San Francisco and open up a three-game series with the Giants to start a six-game West Coast road trip. That series begins on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.