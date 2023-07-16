Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen isn’t counting Boston out of making a push to the playoffs with the Aug. 1 trade deadline just weeks away.

Entering the All-Star break, the Red Sox had won five straight games, cutting into the wins gap within the American League East. Ahead of taking the field for Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, the Red Sox trailed just three games of climbing from last to third place in the division, giving Boston plenty of life with over 60 games left scheduled.

“I feel this team is solid, man. Like I said, it’s in (the front office’s hands). They make decisions,” Jansen told Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “But I think when I signed here I didn’t sign for just one thing, to just come here and — I came here to win. And that’s the vision, that’s the goal that I have here and I’m sure that they’re not gonna spend that much money either to get a guy like me at the back of the bullpen to just not to win.”

Jansen joined Boston during the offseason, agreeing to a two-year deal and becoming the go-to closer for the Red Sox — a move that’s paid off thus far. The 35-year-old hit a milestone 400th career save and was Boston’s lone representative at the All-Star Game, doing his part for the Red Sox.

He’s already made his stance clear in hoping the organization keeps the group together, suggesting an addition or two could before the deadline could propel Boston to becoming a better team. But until the time comes, Jansen is only focused on what the Red Sox can control on the field, leaving the rest up to those in Boston’s front office.

“Make it easy for all of (the front office members) to make a decision for us to push to go to the postseason,” Jansen explained. “That’s what we’re here for.”