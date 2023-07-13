Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen assisted the American League squad way beyond his brief relief appearance during the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, going above and beyond in fact for one teammate.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker experienced a nightmare scenario when his initial flight from Boston to Seattle — where the All-Star Game was held — was delayed. But Jansen came to the rescue after hearing about Rooker’s dilemma, providing him and his family seats on a private jet.

“He was incredibly, incredibly kind and generous when (he) offered us those two seats to jump on with him. So we were able to make it (to Seattle) Sunday night, which was a huge help” Rooker explained Tuesday, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. “It made my life, my wife’s life and I think everyone involved’s life a lot easier.”

Rooker, 28, notched his first-career All-Star nomination while Jansen boarded his fourth flight to the Midsummer Classic. The two faced off before the break after concluding their three-game series at Fenway Park.

Being Oakland’s lone representative, just like Jansen was for Boston, the Athletics failed to cover Rooker’s flight accommodations, nearly ruining an unforgettable time in Seattle for the four-year pro.

“We talked a little bit of baseball, but he had his three kids, I had my kids so it was a lot more parenting going on,” Rooker shared.

Unfortunately, Jansen and Rooker weren’t able to share a victory together, but a kind-gestured memory should do the trick too.