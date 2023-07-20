The Red Sox are within two games of an American League Wild Card spot. To stay in contention, Boston could buy at the trade deadline to provide the club a boost.

The Chicago Cubs are far enough out of reach of the playoffs that they could be a prime seller at the trade deadline. While the Red Sox may not be in the market for another bat like Cody Bellinger, Boston could inquire to add more arms with Chicago.

Here are three Cubs players the Red Sox could attempt to acquire if Chicago hosts a fire sale.

Marcus Stroman

The 32-year-old starter continues to enjoy a terrific 2023 season. With his second career All-Star appearance, Stroman is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 starts. The right-hander continues to keep the ball in the ballpark, allowing a league-low 0.5 home runs per nine innings.

Stroman has also enjoyed success with quality outings this season against top American League contenders in the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.

Boston got a look at Stroman last weekend at Wrigley Field when he tossed six innings of one-run ball in a 10-4 win for the Cubs.

The likelihood of a Stroman trade to Boston may be low given the fact that he will be one of the most coveted starters at the deadline and may already have suitors among playoff-hopeful clubs.

If the Red Sox do choose to go all-in on a top starter, Stroman’s resume this season adds a legit starter to anchor the Boston rotation down the stretch.

Julian Merryweather

Once in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays, Merryweather has been a dependable arm in the Cubs’ bullpen this season. In 41 appearances, Merryweather is 3-0 with a 3.95 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.

The right-hander offers stability among other right-handed arms in the Boston bullpen with a 3.46 FIP and striking out just under 12 batters per nine innings.

Not only would Merryweather add another right-hander to the Red Sox bullpen, he is controllable through the 2026 season. In this case, the 31-year-old offers relief support for 2023 and beyond.

Adbert Alzolay

If the Red Sox can figure out a role for him, Alzolay could continue a superb season moving from Chicago to Boston.

Chicago’s closer posts a 1-4 record and 2.63 ERA with seven saves. Alzolay’s is on the rise in 2023 as he developed into the closing spot with consistency (2.86 FIP) and one of the better sinkers in all of the majors.

The questions at hand in a potential deal for Alzolay for the Red Sox are whether Chicago is willing to deal him and if he would work as a setup man alongside Chris Martin with the assumption that All-Star selection Kenley Jansen would remain as Boston’s closer.

If the 28-year-old is available, Boston could make a major addition to the bullpen.