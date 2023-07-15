The Boston Red Sox were topped by the Chicago Cubs, 10-4, at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox fell to 49-44 on the season, while the Cubs improved to 43-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Chicago came out swinging and established a big lead early. The Cubs capitalized on a rough third inning from Red Sox starter James Paxton, amassing six runs. Big Maple walked three batters in Christopher Morel, Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ as well as hitting Miguel Amaya by a pitch.

Aside from Paxton’s pitching in the third, a few fielding mistakes were made. Bases were loaded for Chicago’s center fielder Cody Bellinger, and he cleared them with one swing of the bat. This gave the Cubs an early lead, and although efforts were made, there was no coming back for Boston.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner had a good day from the plate in his return to the designated hitter role after playing second base Friday. He finished the game 2-for-4, with two doubles.

Another career milestone for JT! pic.twitter.com/bYM5E553Zz — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2023

— Triston Casas hit a home run late in the game. This made for back-to-back games with a home run for the 23-year-old, after hitting one of the team’s six on Friday.

Back-to-back games with a home run for Triston Casas. pic.twitter.com/ej0THAn0io — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2023

— Bellinger helped toward Chicago’s hefty lead, hitting the aforementioned grand slam in the bottom of the third. He’s hit 11 home runs on the season with the three most recent ones coming within the last two games.

