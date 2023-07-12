Could Red Sox Face Potential Trade Target In First Series Of Second Half?

The Boston Red Sox return to Wrigley Field on Friday for a three-game series as they resume the second half of the campaign following the MLB All-Star break.

While the Cubs have not confirmed starting pitchers for the weekend slate, Chicago right-hander Marcus Stroman could be in line to start against the Red Sox.

If Boston remains in postseason contention ahead of the trade deadline, Stroman could be a potential trade target to bolster the rotation. The 32-year-old earned his second career All-Star selection in 2023 and is unlikely to sign an extension with Chicago, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney.

Ahead of the weekend series, Stroman holds a 6-4 lifetime record against Boston with a 3.65 ERA across 15 starts.

Story continues below advertisement

If a trade path arises between the two teams, Stroman instantly would add a legitimate arm to a rotation in need of healthy impact starters. The right-hander also posted dazzling outings against the top teams in the American League this season, including six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers in April and a complete game, one-hit shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays on May 29.

Stroman could require a larger return in a deal given that he has a player option in 2024 for $21 million. He is scheduled to become free agent after the 2024 season.

All told, Boston should get a look at one of the potential top arms on the trade market when the second half of the season commences in the Windy City.