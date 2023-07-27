FOXBORO, Mass. — Joining a new team came with a new uniform number for New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The veteran wideout wore No. 19 during his first five seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers before dropping a numeral and going with No. 9 — his college number at USC — while winning a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs a season ago.

Smith-Schuster couldn’t stick with that number since it’s already occupied by Patriots star pass-rusher Matthew Judon. He probably could have gone back to his original No. 19, which currently is worn by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, but decided to go in a different direction.

The seventh-year pro landed on wearing No. 7 due to the multitude of meaning it has to him.

“It kind of represents a lot of things,” Smith-Schuster said following Thursday’s training camp practice. “My mom’s favorite number is seven. She has seven kids. Lucky No. 7. One of my favorite football players in soccer, Vini Jr. Year 7. So, yeah, it was kind of like a number that I picked that kind of represented a lot of things.”

Perhaps Smith-Schuster’s affinity with the number could also be for the Patriots capturing their seventh Lombardi Trophy with him as a focal point in the offense.

“Seventh Super Bowl, there you go. Add that one in there, too,” Smith-Schuster said. “That’s always a goal in my, for sure.”

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson also underwent a wardrobe change. He ditched the No. 30 he donned in his first season with New England in favor of No. 3.

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Patriots this offseason, had to be patient and wait for that number to become available, though. Jabrill Peppers shed that number and took No. 5, which harkens back to his college days at Michigan.

James Robinson was then assigned No. 3, but after the Patriots cut the veteran running back in mid-June, it opened up the number once again to Wilson, who this time didn’t miss his chance to grab it.

“It’s a great feeling. Back to my roots,” Wilson said. “Wore three in high school. It’s pretty dope to be able to have a full-circle moment.”

Getting to sport the number again also allows Wilson, who grew up in Alabama, to pay tribute to one of his favorite NBA players.

“I grew up just liking the No. 3,” Wilson said. “Obviously, watching Dwyane Wade back in the day and stuff. I wore it in high school. So, it’s a special number for me.”