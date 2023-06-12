When he signed with the Patriots in March, James Robinson looked like New England’s most likely replacement for Damien Harris.

Instead, the veteran running back didn’t even make it through spring practice.

The Patriots on Monday released Robinson, who did not participate in the team’s first of three minicamp practices.

Robinson also sat out one of the three organized team activities practices that were open to the media and did not distinguish himself when he was active, mostly running with the offensive reserves. His two-year contract included just $150,000 in guaranteed money, making him easy to cut from a financial standpoint.

The 24-year-old rushed for 1,070 yards as a Jacksonville Jaguars rookie in 2020 and caught 80 passes over his first two seasons, but he struggled in 2022 in his return from a torn Achilles. He failed to top 500 yards from scrimmage and was a healthy scratch for the final five games following a midseason trade to the New York Jets.

With Robinson gone, the Patriots’ running back group now consists of Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. Montgomery, who missed nearly all of last season with an injury, has been active in the passing game this spring, seeing reps at both running back and wide receiver.

The Patriots also released journeyman cornerback Tae Hayes, who appeared in one game for New England last season, and re-signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai. Those moves left them with one open spot on their 90-man roster.

New England is scheduled to hold two additional minicamp practices Tuesday and Wednesday before breaking for the summer.