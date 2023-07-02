Tyler Bertuzzi Departs Bruins To Sign Deal With Boston Rival

Tyler Bertuzzi’s free agency decision officially puts an end to his run with the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Maples Leafs on Sunday, which Toronto announced. The contract, which is worth $5.5 million, also includes a no-movement clause plus a signing bonus worth $4.7 million, according to Puck Pedia. It’ll also re-locate Bertuzzi for the third time in the last five months.

Despite falling into place with the Bruins amid their historic 65-win campaign last season, Boston general manager Don Sweeney hinted at Bertuzzi’s departure from Boston this offseason.

“Yeah, in all likelihood, yes,” Sweeney told reporters when asked if Bertuzzi would likely depart the Bruins.

Bertuzzi was initially acquired by the Bruins just ahead of the NHL trade deadline, traded from the Red Wings following his seven seasons spent in Detroit. He scored four goals and recorded 12 assists for 16 points with the Bruins before Boston came up short in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi led the Bruins with 10 points in the series, finishing with five points and five assists.

In total, Bertuzzi collected 30 points in 50 games with Detroit and Boston, and was hampered by injuries during his time with the Red Wings last season. However, in signing with Toronto, Bertuzzi rejoins a potential contender after the Maple Leafs earned their first postseason series win in the last 17 years.

The Maple Leafs have been busy this offseason, having already signed Ryan Reaves and John Klingberg.