It wasn’t a great pitch for Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida to swing at with the ball at eye-level.
But it didn’t matter for Yoshida, who still found a way to do damage with the offering from Oakland Athletics left-handed reliever Ken Waldichuk.
Yoshida showed off his power, lifting the pitch just over the Green Monster for a solo home run that broke a 3-3 deadlock in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park. You can watch Yoshida give the Red Sox the lead here:
It was the 10th home run of the season for Yoshida. He also collected a hit earlier in the contest, giving him his seventh straight game with multiple hits.
That’s sure not a bad way for Yoshida to head into his first All-Star break in the majors.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images