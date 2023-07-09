It wasn’t a great pitch for Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida to swing at with the ball at eye-level.

But it didn’t matter for Yoshida, who still found a way to do damage with the offering from Oakland Athletics left-handed reliever Ken Waldichuk.

Yoshida showed off his power, lifting the pitch just over the Green Monster for a solo home run that broke a 3-3 deadlock in the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park. You can watch Yoshida give the Red Sox the lead here:

Masataka Yoshida does not fear the Monster.



MASATAKA YOSHIDA IS THE MONSTER! pic.twitter.com/IKQhpQemXa — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2023

It was the 10th home run of the season for Yoshida. He also collected a hit earlier in the contest, giving him his seventh straight game with multiple hits.

That’s sure not a bad way for Yoshida to head into his first All-Star break in the majors.