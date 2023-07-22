The Red Sox lost to the New York Mets, 5-4, in Saturday afternoon’s continuation of Friday’s rain-suspended matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox moved to 51-47 while the Mets advanced to 46-51.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox took an early lead in Friday’s first half of the game, having got the bats going. Justin Turner grounded out in the first inning, knocking in Jarren Duran in the process. In the second inning, Yu Chang smashed a double off the Green Monster, scoring Connor Wong and Triston Casas, making it 3-0.

The Red Sox’s lead didn’t last long, as the Mets added to the scoreboard in the next two innings. Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run homer off Kutter Crawford in the third inning, with Daniel Vogelbach doing the same in the following inning, erasing Boston’s lead.

This left the Red Sox trailing heading into Saturday’s resumption of play. Despite efforts and keeping the game within reach, Boston couldn’t pull off the win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Casas performed well throughout the two-day matchup. The first baseman finished the game 2-for-3 with a single and a triple.

— Chang had an impressive game from the plate, going 1-for-2 with the aforementioned double.

— Mets closer David Robertson threw a one-two-three ninth inning to pick up his 14th save of the season.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox face the Mets for the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game along with an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.