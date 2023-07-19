Justin Turner’s bat continues to drive the Red Sox offense throughout the summer.

The 38-year-old wasted no time getting Boston on the board against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Against lefty Ken Waldichuk, Turner deposited a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field for a 2-0 lead.

Justin Turner just can't stop hitting. pic.twitter.com/tA5VLnqxeO — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2023

The homer extended Turner’s hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors, as of Wednesday afternoon. During that span, Turner is hitting .407 with 19 runs batted in.

Turner had a hit in every game he has played in to begin July. Wednesday’s home run was his fourth during the streak.

The Red Sox and Athletics wrap up their series Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. You can catch full coverage of the game on NESN.