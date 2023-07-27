After sparking fear in the Braves dugout, Justin Turner flipped the script of Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park.

Atlanta was clinging to a one-run lead over Boston when Turner stepped into the batter’s box with runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh inning. The 38-year-old came through in the clutch, skying a bases-clearing double that gave the Red Sox their first lead of the series finale. Boston never looked back from there, notching a 5-3 win and in turn a two-game sweep.

To the casual baseball fan, Turner might not be very imposing with the bat in his hands. But when the two-time All-Star dug in with a chance to change the game Wednesday, Brian Snitker was a bit spooked.

“He’s a veteran hitter, he’s one of the better hitters in the game,” the Braves manager told reporters, per MLB.com. “When I looked up there, I saw it was second and third and him up there, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s probably the last guy I want to see up there quite honestly.’ Because he’s been through the wars, and nothing fazes him and he’s such a good hitter.”

Turner’s go-ahead double probably shouldn’t have surprised anyone, as the veteran infielder has been on a tear this month. He posted a .361 average through 72 July at-bats with four home runs, seven doubles and 23 RBIs.

Turner will try to finish the month strong this weekend when the Red Sox visit the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series.

