When Patriots Will Wear Red Throwback Uniforms In 2023 Season

For the second straight season, the Patriots will turn back the clock in the uniform department for a pair of contests.

The 2022 campaign brought the return of the red “Pat Patriot” jerseys, which were forced to be put on the shelf until the NFL abandoned its one-helmet rule. New England last season sported the beloved threads for a Week 5 beatdown of the Detroit Lions, as well as “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in early December.

Mac Jones and company will be on the primetime stage again for their first red-jersey game of 2023. The Patriots on Thursday announced the Steve Grogan-era uniforms will make their return for a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” clash in Foxboro against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 17, one week after the franchise honors future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady during its home opener. The throwbacks will be worn again Dec. 3 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit New England for a Week 13 early-afternoon tilt.

In other Patriots news, their summer break is about to come to an end. New England is scheduled to hold its first training camp practice next Wednesday, July 26.