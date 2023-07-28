FOXBORO, Mass. — Plenty of Patriots players have said they want to finish their careers in New England. Maybe they’re serious, maybe they’re not. After all, it’s not like they’d say the opposite publicly.

But Matthew Judon might really mean it.

During a recent interview with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, Judon said he doesn’t “ever want to leave” New England. The star pass rusher also said he wants to “retire” with the Patriots.

But why? What’s made playing in New England so enjoyable for Judon?

Story continues below advertisement

“First of all, it’s y’all (reporters),” the 30-year-old said Friday with obvious sarcasm. “I get to come once a week. Banter with y’all. Joke around with y’all.”

Then he got serious:

“But I think, most importantly, it’s my comfort with the staff, with my coaches — and where I’m at,” Judon said after the Patriots’ third training camp practice. ” … Do my pilates on Tuesdays and Fridays. I know where I need to go to get massages. My house, I can drive here when I’m sleepy. And so, everything has made it to where I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career.”

“I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career” Matthew Judon on staying with the Patriots long-term

Ultimately, that decision might not be Judon’s to make.

Story continues below advertisement

“But if that’s not in the cards, that’s not in the cards,” he said. “I felt like that when I was a rookie (with the Baltimore Ravens). I felt like that my fifth year. But that wasn’t in my cards for me. And I don’t get to choose that, I just get to tell y’all how I feel.”

Judon, by far New England’s best player, spent most of the first two training camp practices on the lower field, typically reserved for players rehabbing injuries. But he also hardly looked banged up when running sprints or playing catch with fans, leading some to speculate about a possible contract dispute.

However, Judon was a full participant in Friday’s practice, after which he insisted he and the Patriots devised a plan to bring him along slowly this summer. Judon also said he wouldn’t talk about contracts with reporters, anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-time Pro Bowler has two years left on his current deal at a bargain rate. So, it would be understandable if he wants his contract reworked after posting 28 sacks over the last two seasons.

Judon seems truly happy in New England. The Patriots probably should do what it takes to keep him that way.