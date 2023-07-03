New Report Reveals Six Matches Planned For WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE’s plan for SummerSlam is starting to take shape.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported over the weekend, after Money in the Bank at The O2 Arena in London, that six matches currently are planned for WWE’s annual summer showcase.

They include Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler.

According to Meltzer, Logan Paul is expected to be in action at SummerSlam, as well, though it’s unclear who he’ll face. WWE could go in a number of different directions with the social media star-turned-wrestler.

None of these potential matches are surprising in wake of Money in the Bank. WWE already had been building toward a few before the premium live event, and Saturday’s developments — including McIntyre returning to confront Gunther and Baszler turning on Rousey — only seemed to solidify the aforementioned plan.

The biggest question, of course, centers around Reigns and whether Jey Uso can be the one to finally dethrone the undisputed WWE universal champion. It’ll be interesting, too, to see how WWE sets up that match after Jey and his brother, Jimmy Uso, defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

The 2023 version of SummerSlam is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.