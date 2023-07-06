A cameraman for YES Network needed to be carted off the field and was taken to a hospital after being struck by an errant throw when the New York Yankees faced the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

The cameraman, who was identified by YES Network as Pete Stendel, put a peace sign in the air as he was carted off the field. YES Network posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night and shared Stendel was conscious and undergoing tests.

UPDATE: Pete Stendel is conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/k84iiFwteY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 6, 2023

Stendel was hit in the head after an errant throw by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the fifth inning. Henderson was throwing to first base in hopes of turning a double play and getting Anthony Volpe at the bag.

Play stopped momentarily but later resumed. Baltimore earned a 6-3 win over New York.