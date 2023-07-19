Yankees Fans Fed Up With ‘Broken Record’ Aaron Boone Amid Skid

The Yankees fell further down the American League standings Tuesday with a third consecutive loss, and the reaction from Bronx Bombers fans has continued to grow louder and louder.

The reaction from Aaron Boone hasn’t helped either with countless fans weighing in and expressing their disappointment in the manager’s sentiments.

“Those guys in that clubhouse are very capable. It’s coincided with obviously the game’s best player (Aaron Judge) out, so that’s the story. But we’re capable, still,” Boone told reporters, per YES Network. “We just got to find it. Simple as that. I know that’s a broken record, I know that’s a boring answer. We got to find it. We got the guys capable of doing it, and it’s on all of us.”

Boone’s “broken record” comment became a reference point for countless fans, though many of their Twitter responses were NSFW.

New York finished with two hits in a 5-1 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night. The Yankees currently have the second-worst batting average of any team in baseball. The ballclub also is in last place in the American League East after dropping eight of its last 10 games, including four losses in five contests since the MLB All-Star break.

Yankees star Anthony Rizzo called it a “low point,” as well.

New York is back in action Wednesday for its series finale against the Angels.