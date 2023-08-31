Aaron Rodgers Delivers Nauseating Monologue On Jets Experience

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know he’s really enjoying his time so far with the New York Jets.

And the four-time NFL MVP made sure to hammer that point home when speaking with the media Thursday.

Rodgers didn’t want to just tell everyone that he’s happy with his new team, he wanted to paint a picture, which led to a long-winded and nauseating monologue from the 39-year-old signal-caller.

Here’s what Rodgers had to say about his opportunity to play for the Jets this season, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt:

Story continues below advertisement

“I told a friend this has felt like waking up inside of a dream, this whole experience. A beautiful dream. So many times you have a great dream and you wake up and you think, ‘I just want to get back into that but I can’t quite get back into the dream.’ I’ve woken up inside of that dream and it’s been really, really special. There’s a lot of times — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — where I just look around and say, ‘This is my life now. How cool is this?’

“It happens in the locker room, it happens walking out and it’s the fresh air and the sun setting. It’s just (thinking) what an awesome day it was because of whatever it was, a conversation I had with Mekhi (Becton), getting to see Billy Turner and catch up with him, a play that happened that really was fun that we talked about and wanted to happen … or we’re driving to the city and you hit that spot before you go in the tunnel and you’re looking across to the city going, ‘How cool is my life now?’

“I just try to keep that perspective every day here and it’s been easy because one thing has happened almost every single day that just reminds me I’m in the right place, I’m where I’m supposed to be and I’m really just loving what this opportunity has given me. … Everyday I’m thinking — and I won’t say it out loud — but I’ll sit back with the guys in the room, take a second sometimes and it’s how cool is this?”

That sure is a mouthful from Rodgers, but at least he opened up about his experience, albeit in on-brand fashion.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not a surprise that Rodgers feels this way after 18 seasons spent with the Green Bay Packers, and with it getting a little tumultuous toward the end that ultimately led to him forcing a trade this offseason to the Jets.

It’s good times right now for Rodgers and the Jets. But let’s see if that continues once the bullets start flying in the regular season.