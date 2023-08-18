AEW Star Cash Wheeler Arrested, Charged For Aggravated Assault

AEW star Cash Wheeler was arrested and charged Friday morning with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to county records acquired by Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinal.

“Wheeler’s alleged offense was committed on July 27 and a warrant was issued July 28 for his arrest. On Aug. 3, his attorneys issued a written plea of not guilty, and his appearance at a pretrial conference was waived on that day. His arrest affidavit was filed Aug. 18 and a first appearance in court is expected.”

Cash Wheeler, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, is one half of FTR with Dax Harwood and the pair are the current AEW tag team champions.

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation,” the company said in a statement, per the Orlando Sentinal. “(Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

It has not been made clear if the company knew about the July 28 warrant nor if Wheeler made anyone in the company aware of his alleged offense.

Wheeler’s arrest came a week before “All In” at Wembley Stadium, which went by the tag line: “The Biggest Event in Wrestling History.” As of Aug. 13, AEW distributed 80,056 tickets with under 4,000 still available for the London pay-per-view, according to WrestleTix.

It’s unknown, as of Friday noon ET, if Wheeler still can make the show. FTR is booked to defend their tag team titles against The Young Bucks.