Sunday proved to be a strong day for a few squads in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox earning victories while the Tampa Bay Rays suffered a loss at home.

The New York Yankees were on track to join Toronto and Boston in the win column to keep pace in the American League wild card hunt. At least it appeared that way until the ninth inning of their contest in Miami against the Marlins.

New York led the home team, 7-3, before Miami sparked a comeback. A Clay Holmes throwing error on a ball back to the mound allowed two runs to score. Later in the frame, reigning batting champion Luis Arraez slapped a two-run triple into the right field corner to tie the game at seven.

Tommy Kahnle relieved Holmes to face Jake Burger, who lined a game-winning single to left field as the Marlins completed the comeback, 8-7.

Story continues below advertisement

YOU GOT TO TRUST US! pic.twitter.com/N0D6zncwrb — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 13, 2023

In a matter of moments, the Yankees went from winning the series and staying four games back of a playoff spot to dropping the three-game set and falling five games out of the final wild card spot.

The Yankees now face a pair of competitive series back in the Bronx with the Atlanta Braves and the Red Sox coming to town in the coming week.