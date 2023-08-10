Alex Cora Compares Nick Pivetta To Former Red Sox Pitcher

Forget short rest. Nick Pivetta was ready to go for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Pivetta tossed four innings Saturday in Boston’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. A mere three days later, the veteran right-hander was back on his home hill where he logged five innings against Kansas City. The sharp outing — in which Pivetta only allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts — helped lift the Red Sox to a 4-3 victory.

Alex Cora raved about Pivetta after Boston made its way back into the win column. The Red Sox manager also compared Pivetta to a talented arm who famously changed roles for Boston.

“He’s so strong,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “He works so hard in between outings. He’s a big kid and he cares. I mentioned a few weeks ago, he’s very similar to David (Price) in that he enjoys coming to the ballpark and just wanting to compete.”

Price truly did whatever the Red Sox needed him to do, especially in the postseason. The southpaw was nails in the 2017 American League Division Series against the Houston Astros as a reliever, and a year later, he was effective as a starter over the course of Boston’s run to the 2018 World Series title.

Pivetta, like Price did a few years ago, continues to eagerly take the mound for the Red Sox whenever his number is called. And that could be a great luxury for Boston if it manages to earn a 2023 playoff spot.