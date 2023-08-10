The Boston Red Sox took the third game of their four-game series against the Kansas City Royals, 4-3, on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 59-55 while the Royals fell to 37-79.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nick Pivetta gave the Red Sox five quality innings on just three days of rest, and his supporting offense rewarded him with a series of timely hits.

After Pivetta allowed back-to-back home runs to Kansas City’s MJ Melendez, Triston Casas answered with a long homer of his own to even the score at a run apiece with his ninth long ball since the All-Star break.

Melendez put the Royals back in front two frames later with his second solo shot, in the fourth inning. But, once again, the Red Sox offense immediately responded. With two runners on, Alex Verdugo slapped a double to left field to put Boston in front.

The inning continued when a Luis Urías lineout was negated by a catcher’s interference. Reese McGuire took advantage and added an insurance run with an RBI single.

In both of Boston’s wins during this series, timely hitting and two-out RBIs have made all the difference.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Casas crushed his 18th home run of the season to tie the game in the second inning. The 23-year-old finished the night 1-for-3 at the plate.

— Verdugo delivered the lead with a two-run double to left field that put the Red Sox in front 3-2 as Boston led the rest of the way.

— Melendez continues his monster campaign against the Red Sox. The Kansas City outfielder hit two more home runs against Boston. He now has six against the Red Sox in the last two seasons and three in the last two games.

WAGER WATCH

