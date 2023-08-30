BOSTON — Kutter Crawford takes the ball in the series finale for the Red Sox against the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The right-hander has been one of Boston’s most durable starters in a season that featured a stretch where Brayan Bello and James Paxton were the team’s only healthy starting pitchers.

With the consistent chance to perform on the mound, Crawford has taken a noticeable step forward for the Red Sox in 2023, pitching to a 6-6 record and a 3.65 ERA in 25 appearances and 17 starts.

“I believe so with the pitch mix and the pitchability,” Alex Cora told reporters at Fenway Park ahead of Crawford’s start. “So far, he’s been outstanding. It’s just a matter of the next step in the progression of a pitcher. Third time through the lineup and going deeper into games. Since day one, he’s been one of our best pitchers. Whenever he pitches, he gives us a chance to win. He’s grown so much from last year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Boston manager highlighted the righty’s growth from last year from being demoted to Triple-A and using the time in the minors as a chance to expand his pitch repertoire. As a result, Crawford grew on the mound by attacking hitters and having enough pitches to escape key situations.

“He uses both sides of the plate,” Cora said. “Whenever he’s in trouble, he can elevate. It’s one of the best fastballs in the game. He has ways of getting out of jams.”

Throughout August, the 27-year-old usually works around a pitch count of 85 pitches, a mark where Cora believes he will operate for the time being.

“That’s where we’re at, right around there,” Cora noted. “Obviously, he’s going to grow. He’s going to get better. That’s the way I see it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Crawford meets the Astros at Fenway on Wednesday after tossing six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts last year in Houston in his only other career outing against the reigning World Series champions.

The Red Sox and Astros wrap up the three-game series from Fenway with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.