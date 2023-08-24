Tom Brady is still preparing for his gig with FOX Sports and won’t be joining their NFL broadcasts for another season, but he’ll have a familiar face around when he finally does make the transition.

FOX Sports announced Thursday former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman would be joining its pregame coverage in the fall. Edelman will be an analyst on “FOX NFL KICKOFF” an early pregame show that includes the likes of Charles Woodson and Michael Vick.

“Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said in a statement. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”

Edelman joined “Inside the NFL” following his retirement and was nominated for an Emmy as an analyst on the Paramount+ program.

We knew Brady and Edelman wouldn’t stay away from each other for long.