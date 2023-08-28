The Toronto Blue Jays could not catch a break on a troublesome Sunday at the Rogers Centre.

The team now sits 2 1/2 games out of a wild card spot in the American League following a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings. Cleveland scored four times in the top of the frame to take the victory.

Not only did Toronto lose the series finale, the ballclub also had two key players leave the action due to injury on the left side of the infield.

Shortstop Bo Bichette departed with right quad tightness while third baseman Matt Chapman left with middle finger inflammation.

The duo has combined for 33 home runs on the season as staples of the potent Toronto lineup.

Bichette previously missed time this month with patellar tendinitis entering a series with the Boston Red Sox.

The ballclub has not announced a timetable following each of the injuries. Any duration of time for either quality infielder could have a major impact as the Blue Jays enter the final month of the season.