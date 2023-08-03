Causeway Restock: Bruins Reveal Numbers For Newcomers

There will be a few new numbers in use the next time the Boston Bruins take the TD Garden ice.

The Bruins announced jersey numbers for nine newcomers and prospects Thursday, allowing the fine folks on Causeway Street to restock the shelves in advance of the 2023-24 season.

Some new numbers have entered the chat 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EXdSiLivqM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 3, 2023

Here’s the list of the name/number combinations:

D Mason Lohrei – No. 6

D Ian Mitchell – No. 14

F Jayson Megna – No. 20

F Fabian Lysell – No. 23

D Parker Wotherspoon – No. 29

G Brandon Bussi – No. 30

F Jesper Boqvist – No. 70

D Alec Regula – No. 75

F Anthony Richard – No. 90

There are a few numbers returning to circulation that were worn famously by others. Sergei Samsonov donned No. 14 from 1998-2006, while Joe Thornton wore No. 6 in his brief stint with the Bruins. Current Boston assistant coach Chris Kelly wore No. 23 during his run as a player.

Tim Thomas and Gerry Cheevers each led Boston to Stanley Cup victories while rocking No. 30.

Lohrei, Lysell, Bussi, Regula and Richard aren’t currently listed on the Bruins’ official roster but will receive opportunities to crack the NHL lineup in training camp.

Mitchell and Regula were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the Taylor Hall trade. Mitchell has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 82 NHL games and played under Boston head coach Jim Montgomery at the University of Denver. Regula has one goal in 22 NHL games.

Wotherspoon and Megna each signed two-way contracts with Boston, while Boqvist was inked to a one-year NHL deal.

The Bruins will hit the ice in an official capacity Sept. 12 when they opening training camp for the 2023-24 season.