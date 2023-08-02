Celtics’ Derrick White Not Stressing Filling Marcus Smart’s Shoes

Derrick White has some big shoes to fill on both ends of the court for the Celtics after the team dealt Marcus Smart in June.

With Smart being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis, White will help with the ball handling duties, and head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed his new role as starting point guard last week.

It seems as though the 29-year-old is up for the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it,” White told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Tuesday’s episode of “NBA Today.” “I’ll definitely have the ball in my hands, more of a playmaker role, and I’m looking forward to grow with the team and just get us in the right position each and every time, so I’m looking forward to the season to start and working with Joe (Mazzulla) and the rest of the guys.”

White made 70 starts in 82 games played last season where he averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, all of which were increases from the season prior. He had some stellar performances in the 2023 playoffs as well, including his elimination-saving buzzer beater in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat.

“I don’t think it will be a big adjustment,” White said. “I’m just going to have the ball in my hands more, which I’ve done pretty much most of my career, so just getting back to that and just getting the guys in the right spot.”

The guard also touched upon what it would be like for him to get a contract extension with the Celtics as he is eligible for one in September, with Jaylen Brown having signed a massive five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension last week.

“I love being here in Boston. It would be cool to get an extension,” White told Andrews. “We’ll see what happens during that window, but I’ve loved my time in Boston so far and my focus right now is just on the season.”

White, in his new role, looks to lead the Celtics back into the playoffs as the team came within striking distance of an NBA championship in recent years.