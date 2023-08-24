The Boston Celtics seem pretty intent on filling the final two spots on their roster, looking toward a former Slam Dunk champion as one potential answer.

The C’s brought in veteran forward Glenn Robinson III for a free-agent workout recently, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Boston has also worked out forwards Louis King, T.J. Warren and Lamar Stephens in recent days.

Robinson is a veteran of seven NBA seasons, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The high-flying wing has averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game over the course of 304 contests. He is a solid three-point shooter, knocking down 37% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The 29-year-old is perhaps most known for winning the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Robinson has not played in two seasons after being waived by the Kings on Feb. 24, 2021.

“I’ve secretly kind of been training and getting ready for the last four months,” Robinson told Fieldhouse Files in July. “It’s like riding a bike once I got back in the gym and committed myself to, ‘OK, this is what I want to do.'”

The Celtics have two open roster spots with 11 players signed to fully guaranteed deals and Dalano Banton and Luke Kornet inked to partially guaranteed contracts.