“NBA 2K” has been gradually releasing players initial overall ratings leading up to the latest version’s Sept. 8 launch, with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown’s rating announced Thursday.

Brown posted career-best averages during last season, recording 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Boston superstar will start this season at an 89 overall on “NBA 2K24,” with teammate Jayson Tatum ahead of him at 95 overall, one of the top ratings.

Some think Brown’s 89 rating is reasonable, while others think it should be a little bit higher. He saw just a two-point increase having been rated an 87 heading into last season.

He wasn’t entirely happy with last year’s rating, but it seems the guard has something larger on his mind this time around, having recently signed the league’s richest contract this offseason, a five-year, $304 million supermax deal.

The Celtics hope their investment will pay off, as the team has come within striking distance of an NBA championship in recent years.