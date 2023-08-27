Sometimes in Major League Baseball, it’s better to be lucky than good.

Just ask Chris Martin.

Martin was the beneficiary of a very questionable call in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game at Fenway Park. Facing Max Muncy with the bases loaded while Boston led by two, the Red Sox right-hander tossed an 0-2 splitter to the Los Angeles third baseman that appeared to land beneath the strike zone. But home-plate umpire Jordan Baker had a different read on the pitch, as he rung up Muncy and limited the Dodgers’ eighth-inning damage to one run.

Muncy understandably was miffed about the call, as he immediately tossed his bat and was ejected. Martin, meanwhile, took his good fortune in stride.

“I might have gotten a little help there, but that’s OK,” Martin told reporters after Boston’s 8-5 win, per MLB.com. “That’s the way it goes. It’s a long season, 162 games. You get some calls and you don’t get some calls.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also was ejected after making his way to the plate to give Baker an earful. LA managed to overcome that tough break and made the game very interesting in the ninth, but it once again failed to cash in on a bases-loaded opportunity.

The Red Sox and the Dodgers now will compete for a series win Sunday afternoon. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.