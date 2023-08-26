Doctors Identify What Caused Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest

A return to basketball looks to be on the horizon for Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, even after suffering from cardiac arrest during a workout last month.

The USC freshman and his family released a statement Friday night and said doctors have identified what caused the scary incident.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” the James family said in a statement, per ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

It’s positive news for James as the five-star prospect was getting ready for his first collegiate season with the Trojans, who are expected to have a big season thanks to James and a strong freshman class that features projected lottery pick Isaiah Collier. James had the possibility of being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft as well if he decided to play only one season at USC.

It’s unclear what the timeline to return is for James, but he seems to be trending in an upward direction with his recovery.