The end of Mookie Betts’ Red Sox tenure didn’t mark the end of his relationship with Boston’s manager.

Alex Cora managed Betts for the final two seasons of the superstar outfielder’s six-year run with the Red Sox. The first of those campaigns was one the duo never will forget, as Boston put together a historic regular season before winning the 2018 World Series.

Life has changed a great deal for both Betts and Cora since that memorable Fall Classic run, and they now work for organizations on opposite sides of the country. Nonetheless, the two have stayed in touch since the ’18 American League MVP was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020.

“AC was a big part of my life and still is,” Betts recently told The Boston Globe. “It’s not always baseball when we talk, it’s about life and our families. He’s always going to be a friend.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cora told the Globe it “won’t be weird” to see Betts playing in a Dodgers uniform at Fenway Pak this weekend. Betts similarly isn’t making the biggest deal of his return to Boston, but he seems to know he’ll face a significant amount of attention when he steps back onto his old stomping grounds.

Of course, Betts won’t be the only former colleague Cora reunites with Friday through Sunday. The Dodgers’ roster features a handful of ex-Red Sox including Kiké Hernández, who was one of Cora’s players less than two months ago.