Mookie Betts has been remarkably consistent on the field, whether it be as a member of the Boston Red Sox or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts slashed .301/.374/.519 over the course of his five-plus seasons with the Red Sox, averaging 80 extra-base hits and 96 RBIs over the course of every 162 games. He’s slashed .279/.366/.542 in three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, averaging 84 extra-base hits and 98 RBIs every 162 games.

Those numbers aren’t identical, but they’re pretty dang close.

The same can be said for Betts’ personality. The 30-year-old hasn’t shown the same soft-spoken personality in LA that he did in Boston, but he’s the same person.

“I wouldn’t say I changed as a person,” Betts told The Athletic. “I think I just kind of learned who I am or what I bring to the table.”

There has been an idea that Boston was holding Betts back from being himself, but those who have spent a great deal of time with Betts, including Dodgers manager and former Red Sox outfielder Dave Roberts, believe it was just a matter of the seven-time All-Star becoming more comfortable within himself.

“I think it would have come out in Boston,” Roberts told The Athletic. “Because there was the comfort level. I think all that stuff would’ve come. I don’t think being here (in Los Angeles) was something that triggered that. I think that would’ve been a natural evolution for Mookie.”

Betts has spoken about the fact that LA provides endless opportunities for him, which has become clear in the fact that he has the biggest baseball podcast on the planet now. He’s still the same great player, however. There’s a reason he is one of the favorites to win National League MVP this season, which would add to his ever-growing trophy case.

The only difference? He’s grown.

“Mookie’s very humble,” J.D. Martinez, Betts teammate with the Red Sox and Dodgers, told The Athletic. “It’s a great thing, but sometimes, you’ve got to show (it). You gotta reek confidence. He’s been a lot better (at that) since he’s been here.”

Betts will make his long-awaited return to Fenway Park on Friday, joining the Dodgers for a weekend series against the Red Sox.