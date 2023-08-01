Remember Dalton Keene, Patriots fans? Well, he still is kicking around in the NFL, and now has another chance to earn a roster spot.

The Houston Texans on Monday signed the 24-year-old tight end after hosting him for a workout, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. Keene will participate in training camp and look to capitalize on what might be one of his final real opportunities in the league.

New England selected both Keene and fellow tight end Devin Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Neither player lived up to expectations in Foxboro, Mass., to put it mildly, with Keene posting just three catches over two injury-plagued seasons and Asiasi offering even less production.

The Patriots released both players ahead of last year’s roster cutdowns. Asiasi latched on with Cincinnati Bengals — who still roster him — while Keene bounced around on practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Whether Keene breaks camp with the Texans remains to be seen. Houston’s tight end room is led by former Dallas Cowboy Dalton Schultz, with Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Murray, Brevin Jordan and Mason Schreck rounding out the depth chart.

As for New England, its tight end group currently is made up of Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington.