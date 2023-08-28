As Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline nears, one of the more interesting Patriots storylines centers around their… kickers?

Rookie Chad Ryalnd and veteran Nick Folk engaged in a kicker competition throughout training camp and the preseason. In a perfect world, New England would be able to feel confident rolling with Ryland, but the fourth-round pick was inconsistent throughout the summer. So was Folk, but the Patriots also know they can trust the 38-year-old in most situations.

Ryland will make the initial 53-man roster; there’s no doubt about that. But the fate of Folk is less clear, with the Patriots potentially keeping him on the roster or releasing him while hoping he returns to the practice squad. In either case, Folk could stick around to provide insurance in the event Ryland isn’t ready.

But there’s a third option: New England trades Folk to one of many NFL teams in need of kicking help.

The market for such a trade might’ve been set Monday when the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly traded kicker Dustin Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Soon afterward, the Browns released kicker Cade York, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After the trade with the #Chargers for Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland is releasing K Cade York, source confirms (as @StainbrookNFL first reported). https://t.co/ViGc7M8XF9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

Folk is older than Hopkins, but he also is better. Therefore, the Patriots would be justified in asking for at least a sixth-round pick in a trade involving Folk.

That would be a solid return for an aging kicker who struggles with kicks from beyond 45 yards. But would such a deal even be worth it?

You could argue New England instead should keep Folk on the roster, or roll the practice-squad dice. The Patriots’ margin for error is very slim, and they can’t afford to get off to a slow start this season. They don’t have the luxury of waiting for a rookie kicker to work through early career struggles.

New England must announce its initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can click here to track roster cuts as we learn about them.