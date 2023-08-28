The Patriots exited the preseason with 89 players on their roster. They have until Tuesday afternoon to get down to 53.
New England got a head start on their roster cuts over the weekend, officially releasing 11 players. The Patriots also swung two trades Sunday, acquiring offensive tackles Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe and shipping out running back Pierre Strong.
Follow along with this tracker for updates on each Patriots roster cut and addition as we approach Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline.
CUT
DT Carl Davis
LB Diego Fagot
S Brad Hawkins
TE Johnny Lumpkin
RB C.J. Marable
CB Quandre Mosely
CB Rodney Randle
DT Justus Tavai
OL Micah Vanterpool
TE Scotty Washington
LB Carson Wells
Story continues below advertisement
TRADED
RB Pierre Strong (to Browns)
ACQUIRED
OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (from Browns)
OT Vederian Lowe (from Vikings)
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images