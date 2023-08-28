The Patriots exited the preseason with 89 players on their roster. They have until Tuesday afternoon to get down to 53.

New England got a head start on their roster cuts over the weekend, officially releasing 11 players. The Patriots also swung two trades Sunday, acquiring offensive tackles Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe and shipping out running back Pierre Strong.

Follow along with this tracker for updates on each Patriots roster cut and addition as we approach Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline.

CUT

DT Carl Davis

LB Diego Fagot

S Brad Hawkins

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB C.J. Marable

CB Quandre Mosely

CB Rodney Randle

DT Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells

TRADED

RB Pierre Strong (to Browns)

ACQUIRED

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (from Browns)

OT Vederian Lowe (from Vikings)