Masataka Yoshida helped blow the Yankees away Friday night, and he earned a first Major League Baseball accolade.

The Boston Red Sox beat New York, 8-3, at Yankee Stadium behind a strong outing from Brayan Bello on the mound and Yoshida’s three-run home run in the top of the first inning.

The homer proved to be the difference in the first matchup of a three-game set, and it marked Yoshida’s first career home run at Yankee Stadium. It was an accomplishment not lost on the 30-year-old left fielder.

“Yeah, I was really happy to hit in that great situation,” Yoshida told reporters through an interpreter, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I’m really honored to play at this stadium. I knew (of) this stadium when I was growing up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, Yoshida is more proud to call Fenway Park his home, but making your mark against an American League East rival also is welcome from Boston fans. Yoshida also was 0-for-11 prior to Friday’s matchup.

Justin Turner called his Red Sox teammate a “very accomplish hitter” as Yoshida is a contender to win AL Rookie of the Year. But the focus on Boston’s mind this weekend is catching up in the AL wild-card race.

The Red Sox can win the series against the Yankees on Saturday with another win at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN.